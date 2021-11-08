LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died Monday night after being hit by a car near the ramp from Interstate 265 South onto Westport Road, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said the pedestrian, who "appears to be an adult," was crossing the road in a section of the off-ramp around 7:10 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle.
The man, whose name and age is unknown, was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital where he died, Ruoff said.
The driver stayed at the scene of the crash.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash, but "it does not appear anyone will be charged," Ruoff said.
As of 9 p.m., traffic was being diverted onto Chamberlain Lane.
