LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed on Interstate 65 South near Brooks, Kentucky, late Friday night.
Officers with the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office and EMS responded around 11:20 p.m. on Jan. 15 after a pedestrian attempted to cross the interstate and was hit by a vehicle, Col. Marcus Laytham said in a news release.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was interviewed by police before being released.
Police do not believe impairment or excessive speed were contributing factors in the accident.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.