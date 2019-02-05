LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man was hit by a car and killed in south Louisville Tuesday night.
LMPD said it happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Strawberry Lane at Steedly Drive. Officers arrived on scene to find the man unconscious. He was taken to University Hospital and pronounced dead shortly thereafter.
The driver of the car that hit the man left the scene before officers arrived. LMPD has no suspect information right now.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.