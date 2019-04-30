LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pedestrian has died after they were hit by a vehicle on Cane Run Road Tuesday night.
It happened in the 4800 block of Cane Run Road just after 9 p.m., according to MetroSafe.
LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley told WDRB it is believed the accident happened in front of a Dollar Tree store and the pedestrian died at the scene.
No other information was immediately available.
