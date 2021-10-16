LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes of Interstate 65 northbound were closed on Saturday night after a Louisville woman was hit and killed in a crash.
According to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near the Brook Street exit and Louisville's hospital curve around 10:30 p.m.
Cheryl Stout, 41, was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as the victim of the accident. She died at the scene.
Smiley said the vehicle that hit Stout remained on scene of the crash.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash, and Smiley said more details will be released on Sunday.
As of midnight, all lanes remained closed near hospital curve.
This story will be updated.
