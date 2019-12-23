LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pedestrian is in critical condition at University Hospital after police say they were hit by a vehicle on Dixie Highway.
Officers were called to Dixie Highway at Flowervale Lane around 8:30 p.m. Monday on a report that a vehicle had hit a pedestrian, LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said in a news release.
Police believe the pedestrian was crossing Dixie Highway when they were hit by the vehicle as it traveled southbound.
The driver stayed at the scene and the pedestrian was transported to University Hospital in critical condition, Mitchell said.
No charges are anticipated against the driver. No other information about the pedestrian was immediately available.
