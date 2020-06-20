LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD says a person is critical condition after a hit-and-run in the Highlands.
According to a spokesperson for the police department, an unknown vehicle was headed north on Bardstown Road around 11:30 Friday night and hit a pedestrian. The vehicle continued down the road and fled the scene.
The collision happened around 11:30 p.m. at Bardstown Road and Lucia Avenue.
A preliminary investigation shows that the pedestrian was not in the crosswalk.
The pedestrian was transported to University Hospital in critical condition.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
