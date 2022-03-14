LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was struck and killed on the Watterson eastbound Monday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD 8th Division officers responded to a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian around 6:15 a.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.
According to Mitchell, a preliminary investigating revealed that a man was attempting to cross I-264 from South to North and was struck by multiple vehicles.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene, Mitchell says.
The accident shut down all lanes on I-264 eastbound at Breckenridge Lane. It's unknown how long the lanes will be closed.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-264 East at Mile 18.4 / At I-64 in Jefferson County. ALL LANES BLOCKED. pic.twitter.com/xE2wwG7CPu— TRIMARC (@TRIMARCTraffic) March 14, 2022
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
This story may be updated.
