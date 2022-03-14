Fatal accident on I-264 E

A fatal accident shut down I-264 E at Breckenridge Lane. (Source: TRIMARC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was struck and killed on the Watterson eastbound Monday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police.

LMPD 8th Division officers responded to a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian around 6:15 a.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

According to Mitchell, a preliminary investigating revealed that a man was attempting to cross I-264 from South to North and was struck by multiple vehicles.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, Mitchell says.

The accident shut down all lanes on I-264 eastbound at Breckenridge Lane. It's unknown how long the lanes will be closed.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

This story may be updated.

