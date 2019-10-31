LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was killed Thursday evening after getting hit by a pickup truck on Dixie Highway, authorities said.
Louisville Metro Police Department did not disclose the victim's identity but said she was believed to be in her 60s, according to a news release.
The accident occurred at about 7:40 p.m. in the 10600 block of Dixie Highway, just south of Ashby Lane in Valley Station. The northbound lanes remained closed an hour later as police investigated.
Police said the woman was crossing the street outside a crosswalk when she was hit by a pickup heading north on Dixie. Authorities said they expect no charges to be filed.
