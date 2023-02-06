LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 40-year-old man who died last Thursday after he was hit by a car on Dixie Highway.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Jeremy Hurst.
Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian around 8:30 p.m.
Police believe Hurst was trying to cross Dixie Highway at Bethany Lane. When he entered the road, Ellis said, he was hit by a passenger vehicle that was driving northbound on Dixie Highway.
Police said Hurst was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner's office identifies the cause of death as "multiple blunt force injuries."
All parties involved remained on scene.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
