LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car on I-65 southbound on Monday morning.
Around 1 a.m., police responded to reports of a wreck involving a pedestrian on I-65 south between St. Catherine Street and Broadway. Police say a male was walking in the southbound lanes of traffic on I-65 when he was hit by an vehicle. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The car drove southbound, leaving the scene. Police do not have a description of the vehicle. The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.