LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a female pedestrian was killed in a hit and run on Fern Valley Road early Sunday morning.
Around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck in the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road. Police said the preliminary investigation shows three pedestrians were crossing Fern Valley Road outside of the crosswalk. One of the pedestrians walked into the path of a pick-up truck traveling west on Fern Valley. The truck hit the female pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The pick-up truck then drove away. No one else was injured.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.