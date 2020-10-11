LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a fatal hit and run on I-265 and Billtown Road early Sunday morning.
Around 4 a.m. Sunday, police responded to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian. Police say a man was hit on I-264 northbound at Billtown Road after he stepped into the road while working on his car that had broken down. The car that hit the man did not stop. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating. Police do not have a description of the vehicle involved in the hit and run.
