LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after a hit-and-run on Preston Highway Monday night.
Around 11:45 p.m., LMPD responded to a call of a person down in the roadway in the 3300 block of Preston Highway. Police say the preliminary investigation shows a vehicle traveling northbound on Preston Highway hit a pedestrian in the middle of the road. The vehicle then fled the scene and continued moving northbound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating. No information on the identity of the victim has been released.
