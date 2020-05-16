LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after a hit and run Friday night on Preston Highway near Gilmore Lane.
LMPD responded to reports of a pedestrian struck around 11:45 p.m. Friday. A man was crossing the street when he was hit by a vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the victim is a man in his 50s. The vehicle fled the scene.
Police believe the vehicle may be a grey passenger car with damage to the front headlight. The victim's identity has not yet been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Tip Hotline at 574-LMPD.
