LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person was hit and killed on the ramp from Stonestreet Road onto the Gene Snyder Freeway on Wednesday evening.
Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the pedestrian was outside of their car "for unknown reasons" on the ramp, when they were hit by another car that was driving onto the ramp. The accident occurred around 7:30 p.m.
The pedestrian, whose name and gender was unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
