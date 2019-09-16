LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by several vehicles in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near downtown Louisville.
According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, it happened around 6:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-65 near the St. Catherine Street exit. At this time, we do not know why the victim was on the interstate. Mitchell says the victim died at the scene. The victim's identity has not been released.
Officials say all southbound lanes just south of St. Catherine Street will be closed for several hours while crews clear the scene.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
