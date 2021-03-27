LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A female pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car near Preston Highway on Friday night.
Around 10 p.m. Friday, police responded to calls of a person who was hit by a car in the 9600 block of Preston Crossing Blvd. not far from the Gene Snyder and Preston Highway. Police say a car traveling northbound hit a female pedestrian crossing the street eastbound. The pedestrian was not using a crosswalk. She was taken to University Hospital, where she died.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating. The name and age of the victim have not been released.
