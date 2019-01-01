FLORENCE, Ind. (WDRB) -- An Ohio man was hit by a car and killed in front of Belterra Casino on New Year's Eve.
In a release, Indiana State Police say the man was with three other people who were crossing State Road 156 to get to an overflow parking lot, when he was hit just after 11 p.m. Police say 47-year-old Robert V. Loughry of Gahanna, Ohio died at the scene.
The car was driven by 62-year-old Patricia Villines of Warsaw, Kentucky.
Toxicology results are pending on Villines and Loughry. There is no word on whether any charges could be filed.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.