Pediatric cancer patients in Louisville learning to find healing through art and music

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pediatric cancer patients are learning to find healing through art and music.
Young cancer patients at the Norton Cancer Institute have been painting and building ukuleles the past several weeks. The instruments play a big role in helping the children find a happier place during their cancer treatment.
"It's another way they can express there thoughts and feelings," said Laura Chamberlin, an art therapist at the Norton Cancer Institute. "It can be an escape from the pain and the struggle. It can also be way for them to connect with other survivors too."
"(It) allows everyone to kind of almost find a new normal and just be able to hang out and play their favorite song," added Brett Northup, a music therapist at the Norton Cancer Institute.
The colorful and creative ukuleles were on display at Norton Children's Hospital on Thursday along with information on each patient. When the display comes down, the ukuleles will go back to the patients who created them.
