LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the flu season should be winding down, cases at Norton Children's Hospital are rising and will likely continue going up.
In January, Norton Children's recorded just over 230 flu cases. February then stayed steady at 220 cases.
But in March, nearly 900 cases were reported, which is more than four times the number in the previous month.
Less than a week into April, the increase has continued, as around 100 positive cases have been reported.
Nine children have also been admitted to the hospital this year because of the flu. Two of them are still in the hospital.
According to the CDC, cases typically peak in December and February but Norton Children's Hospital's Dr. Kris Bryant said experts believe masks helped avoid that.
She said a late peak like right now isn't completely unusual but believes the current numbers are incredibly high.
"Last year we didn't have a flu season at all, so I think some parents have maybe forgotten that the flu can be dangerous for their kids," Dr. Bryant said. "In many kids, it's not just a cold. Kids get hospitalized with influenza and every year we have kids die from the flu."
Across the country this year, 14 children have already died.
Dr. Bryant said since testing is unavailable for the flu at home, take your child to the doctor, if they're breathing quickly or have difficulty breathing.
She recommends that parents get their children the flu shot. Dr. Bryant said these high numbers show flu season is still in full swing, and it's not too late to get vaccinated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.