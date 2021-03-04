LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several local pediatricians donated 2,000 masks to the Game Changers' "Masks for Kids" initiative.
The masks were dropped off at the Chestnut Street YMCA on Thursday afternoon.
The Game Changers organization started the mask initiative earlier this year in an effort to collect masks for students who need them in Jefferson County Public Schools.
"As pediatricians, absolutely the most important thing to us is that children are healthy and safe and happy, and we know with this pandemic that means wearing a mask," said Dr. Brit Anderson, a pediatric emergency medicine physician.
Game Changers' founder, community activist Christopher 2X, said the organization has collected more than 242,000 masks so far.
Masks will be collected through March 12. Donations can be dropped off at any of the 10 YMCA locations in the region.
