LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pegasus Pins are now available at stores all over Kentucky and southern Indiana.
The 2020 Kentucky Derby Festival pins are available at 1,000 stores, including grocery stores, gas stations and banks. They cost $6 apiece and get purchasers into more than half of the festival's events.
The 2020 design features the festival's tagline "Live it up!" with a Pegasus soaring over the Louisville skyline.
Thunder Over Louisville is the first big event of the festival. It launches April 18. WDRB News will broadcast the airshow and fireworks display on air and online.
Related Stories:
- Louisville health officials monitoring coronavirus as worldwide concern heightens
- Waterfront Development Corp. auctioning boat slips, renting out office space for Thunder Over Louisville
- Venues in Louisville and southern Indiana preparing to host large crowds for Thunder
- Lou City's Lynn Family Stadium to host U of L vs. UK soccer exhibition on day of Thunder Over Louisville
- First batch of 2020 Pegasus Pins now available at Evan Williams Bourbon Experience
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.