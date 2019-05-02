LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "Pegasus Power" is the theme for the 2019 Republic Bank Pegasus Parade. Guests are invited to wear their favorite superhero costumes.
The Kentucky Derby Festival's longest running event happens Thursday, May 2 at 5 p.m.
Led by the "Peggy Bank" inflatable Pegasus balloon, the parade marches west on Broadway for 17 blocks and lasts approximately two hours.
About the Pegasus Parade:
The Pegasus Parade - the Derby Festival's founding event - is one of nearly 70 events produced by the Kentucky Derby Festival in the spring. The first parade was organized by just a handful of volunteers in 1956 on a budget of $640. It provides an estimated impact of $22 million to the area's economy. The Derby Festival is now an independent community organization supported by 4,000 volunteers, 400 businesses and civic groups, Pegasus Pin sponsorships and event participation.
