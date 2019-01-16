(FOX NEWS) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday urged President Trump to delay his State of the Union address until after the partial government shutdown ends, or to consider submitting the address in writing, according to a report by Fox News.
Pelosi made the suggestions in a letter to Trump.
She wrote: "Sadly, given the security concerns and unless government re-opens this week, I suggest that we work together to determine another suitable date after the government has re-opened for this address or for you to consider delivering your State of the Union address in writing to the Congress on January 29th."
