2 people and several dogs die in Radcliff house fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people died early Wednesday morning after a fire broke out inside a home in Radcliff.
Radcliff firefighters arrived around 2:45 a.m. to a home on Rogersville Road to find heavy smoke. They found two people dead who'd been trapped inside the home. Several dogs died as well.
Radcliff Fire Chief Jamie Henderson said he believes an electrical issue started the fire and added that the home had a lot of "clutter" inside it, which made it difficult for firefighters to find navigate it.
The home had no working smoke detectors.
Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.