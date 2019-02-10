LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eight people were arrested after a standoff that lasted several hours in southern Indiana.
Indiana State Police say troopers went to a home in Madison on Friday to investigate a theft. Officials say while troopers were at the residence, a man went inside an apartment and got into a standoff with police that lasted nearly six hours.
Several other people who were inside the apartment eventually surrendered to police and were arrested on various charges.
The investigation started when a trooper took a report about a theft that occurred in Deputy, Indiana on Feb. 7. As a result of the investigation, officers went to a home on Taft Drive on Friday around 6 p.m.
Police went up to four people of interest who were outside the home.
One of the men, 39-year-old Joshua Moreno, of Madison, Indiana ran from officer and went inside an apartment.
Authorities say Moreno held at least four people against their will inside the apartment. The Indiana State Police SWAT Team and hostage negotiators came to the scene. A search warrant was also obtained for the apartment.
Police say at about 10 p.m., four people were released from the apartment. At around midnight, all the people who were still inside the apartment came out and surrendered to police. A total of eight people, including Moreno, were arrested.
Moreno is charged with four counts of kidnapping, four counts of criminal confinement, one count of burglary and one count of resisting law enforcement.
Police also arrested the following people:
- Jeremy Mikesell, 31, of Madison, Indiana on charges of parole violation, possession of paraphernalia and receiving stolen property
- Devan Hall, 33, of Madison, Indiana, on a charge of receiving stolen property
- Olivia Gayle, 19, of Madison, Indiana, on charges of assisting a criminal, resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia
- Dahlila Jester, 20, Rylee Mahoney, 22, Robert McGaughey, 31, and Ezra Engle, 18, all of Madison, Indiana, were all arrested on charges of assisting a criminal and resisting law enforcement.
All of the suspects were taken to the Jefferson County Jail and will be held until their initial court appearances, according to police.
