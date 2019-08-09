LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A joint effort between the Louisville Metro Police Department and federal authorities has resulted in the arrests of 57 people and more than 130 charges -- all in connection with violent crime.
Officials say Operation Iron Grip took place during a two-week period from July 22 to Aug. 2, and involved the Louisville Metro Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It was created specifically to target violent crime in Louisville.
"We promised more federal raid jackets alongside our LMPD partners in removing trigger-pullers from Louisville neighborhoods, and we delivered," said U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman, in a statement. "The goal however, is not a one-off, even as effective as Iron Grip, but a sustained cooperative effort between all levels of law enforcement to reduce these shootings and make families safer in our city. Stay tuned: much more to come."
As a result of the joint operation, authorities said Friday that 57 people were arrested (including 49 who were wanted on warrants, seven who had new felony charges and one misdemeanor arrest), 13 firearms were seized, and three people were assigned federal detainers. In total, there were 136 charges.
"As a testament to how serious the charges were, 79 percent of the people arrested are still in custody, including three transported to prison," a news release states.
"Operation Iron Grip is another example of resourceful teamwork between federal and state law enforcement agencies and prosecutors working to protect our community," said Jefferson County Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine, in a statement. "Individuals, especially convicted felons with firearms, who have avoided criminal prosecution, will now be held accountable for their criminal charges."
This story will be updated.
