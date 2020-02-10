2 people arrested on drug charges after Columbus SWAT raids home

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WDRB) -- Guns and illegal drugs were uncovered after a weekend investigation in Columbus.
Police said it started after a complaint came in about the amount of traffic at a home on California Street in Columbus.
"We heard a kaboom sound," said Samantha Blair, who lives near the home. "I saw flashing lights everywhere."
Early Saturday morning, Blair watched as police raided a neighbor's home.
"It's disappointing, but I'm not surprised," she said.
Lt. Matthew Harris after watching the home for several hours, Columbus SWAT moved in and arrested 25-year old Jamontrae Bennett and 26-year old Paige Hawksworth.
"They did observe people coming and going from the residence as the person reported stated," Harris said. "After the persons inside were taken into custody, the officers located cocaine methamphetamine, marijuana, a large amount of drug paraphernalia as well as two firearms."
Police said Bennett has a violent criminal history. Both suspects spent the weekend in the Bartholomew County Jail on drug charges.
"The drugs that were recovered from the house were packaged in a manner consistent with the selling of narcotics and drugs," Harris said.
This hits close to home for Blair and not just because it happened next door.
"We're both recovering drug addicts," she said. "I don't want it around my children. I am just done with that lifestyle."
Police said the home also had motion activated surveillance cameras and believe the suspects were watching officers.
