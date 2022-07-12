LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Escaping the city life for a walk in the park is supposed to bring peace of mind.
That's what brings thousands of people across Louisville to the Parklands of Floyds Fork every year.
"It's absolutely gorgeous. It's wide open," Kevin Fulton said.
"Mainly I run out here, I'm not a cyclist, but I do run a fair amount. I actually ran out here this morning," Justin Lang said.
The lakes, trails, and rolling hill views are just a few reasons why Lang lives close to the Parklands.
"I have a Labrador, so he loves the river. And there's so much river access nearby," Lang said.
But in February, he parked his car as he enjoyed the unseasonably warm weather.
"Came back and got in my car. Was driving (and) got a message on my phone from Chase saying hey you're trying to use your card at Target for $2,000. And I said no I'm not," Lang said.
Lang told WDRB that his car was locked when he left. He filed a report with LMPD, and still has no idea who broke in and tried to spend his money.
"After it happened the first time, I took more precautions with my valuables. They still went through my car and found them," Lang said.
On July 9, Lang says someone broke into his car at the park again.
"Went into my wallet to buy a drink at Circle K, and again my cards were missing," Lang said. "Now every time I get in my car, somebody may have been sitting in that spot 10-15 minutes ago and I would have zero idea."
LMPD's crime mapping tool shows Lang's report is one of eight car break-ins in the park area since the start of July.
Dozens more have been hit near the parks since the beginning of the year.
"I could see where that opportunity would be available for somebody to come out here because people are going out here, they're walking on paths, they're hiking, they're away from their cars, so I could see where that would happen," Fulton said.
