LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash that happened Saturday in Nelson County.
According to a news release, on Saturday around 2:40 p.m., emergency crews in Nelson County responded to a reported crash on Near Haven Road near Balltown Road.
The Nelson County Sheriff's Office says a white Dodge Caravan was traveling south on New Haven Road. Police say the van was trying to turn left into a driveway and turned in front of a 2013 Ford Explorer.
Authorities say two passengers inside the Dodge Caravan died at the scene. The driver of the Dodge Caravan and another passenger were taken to U of L Hospital for treatment. There's no word on their current conditions.
The driver of the Ford Explorer and two passengers inside the vehicle were taken to a hospital for treatment by a private vehicle. There's no word on their current conditions.
Officials have not released the names of the two people who died.
There's no word on whether anyone will face charges in connection with the crash.
