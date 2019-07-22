LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating the deaths of two people who were found dead after a mobile home fire in northern LaRue County.
Authorities say that around 8 a.m. Monday, firefighters, troopers and sheriff's deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of River Road in the Roanoke area.
Officials found the mobile home "engulfed" in flames when they arrived, state police spokesman Tpr. Pete Binkley said.
Police say officers found a woman dead in a vehicle near the home. A second person was found dead "on the property," Binkley said. He could not say the gender of that second person.
Autopsies will be performed on the bodies to determine the cause of death for each person.
Authorities say there is no threat to the community.
The names of the two people who died have not been released.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.