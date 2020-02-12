LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cars created a backup on Interstate 65 near the Kentucky Exposition Center on Wednesday morning for the first day of the National Farm Machinery Show.
The largest indoor farm machinery show in the country is expected to draw 300,000 people.
“The farm machinery show puts Louisville, Kentucky, on the map every single year as the equivalent of the Detroit Auto Show is for cars,” Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said.
Starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, 70,000 fans are planned to pack Freedom Hall for the Championship Tractor Show. Nine-hundred booths are set up displaying the latest and greatest in farm machinery and technology.
“Everyone's looking to learn about what you have that's new, what can help them be more productive and more profitable in their organizations,” said Sy Stevens, marketing and communications manager at Case IH.
“The farm machinery show gives me an opportunity to take the pulse of the agriculture economy and what's been going on in the community,” Quarles said.
The show is a meeting of the minds before the rush of the planting season. This year's show carries special importance for the food that makes it to the table. Farmers faced challenges last year with a drought and flooding all in the same year.
“It's been tough times,” Quarles said. “2019 was a tough production year.”
"Agriculture is a big part of what we do in our society,” Kentucky Venues President and CEO David Beck said. “We're fortunate to be able to feed ourselves and a good part of the world. We should not take that for granted.”
The Farm Machinery Show is responsible for bringing an estimated $20 million to the Louisville area over the four days, including money spent at hotels and restaurants.
The show runs from 9 a.m to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. Parking is $10 for cars and $20 for buses. Seminars are free for all attendees.
