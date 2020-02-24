LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were arrested last weekend after a traffic stop in Radcliff, Kentucky, led to a search warrant at a nearby home.
According to a news release from Kentucky State Police, it started a little after midnight on Feb. 22. That's when state troopers from Post 4 stopped a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Nicole Lewis at the corner of West Lincoln Trail and North Dixie boulevards. During a search of the vehicle, troopers found marijuana and cash.
Based on information obtained during the traffic stop, police got a warrant to search a residence in the 100 block of Oak Ridge Drive. That's where police found marijuana, synthetic marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash. Lewis was arrested, along with three other people.
Lewis is facing several charges, including excessive windshield/window tinting, trafficking in marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, wanton endangerment, trafficking in synthetic drugs and engaging in organized crime.
Gerrod McElroy, 32, Vershawn Gregory, 32, and Nadine Colquitt 34, are also facing charges.
All four are being held at the Hardin County Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing.
