LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are recovering at a Louisville hospital after their car was hit by a train in southern Indiana.
The Monroe Township Fire Department and Clark County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash in the 2100 block of North U.S. Route 31 just after 6 p.m. Monday, according to a post on the fire department's Facebook page.
Officials say the two passengers in the car were crossing the train tracks and entering their own driveway when they were hit, causing the vehicle to flip and trap them inside.
Firefighters had to remove the car's roof in order to extricate the passengers.
Crews with Yellow EMS and Scott County EMS responded to the scene and transported the passengers to University Hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
Officials say Highway 31 is open, but the crash remains under investigation.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
