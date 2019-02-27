GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Two people were hurt after an accident involving a train and a dump truck in Floyd County, Indiana.
A Floyd County dispatcher says it happened Wednesday around noon on State Road 64 in Georgetown.
Police say a Floyd County Public Works truck was leaving the county garage, which is located nearby. Witnesses told police there was no whistle from the train as the truck approached the railroad crossing.
Two people inside the truck were hurt and taken to the hospital, according to police. There's no word on their current conditions.
The train involved in the accident belongs to Norfolk Southern.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
