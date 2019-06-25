LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Three people were shot early Tuesday morning outside a liquor store in the Park Hill neighborhood.
The shooting occurred just after midnight Tuesday outside Cousins Liquors at 13th and West Hill Street. One man was found at the scene, and two others later showed up at University Hospital, according to an LMPD spokesperson. Investigators believe it was a drive-by shooting, according spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
The three people are expected to survive.
Anybody with information about the shooting should call 574-LMPD.
