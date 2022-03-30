LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized a second vaccine booster this for certain groups to guard against COVID-19.
The FDA previously authorized a single booster dose for certain immunocompromised people following the completion of a three-dose primary vaccination series.
"The vaccine is all about lowering risks," said David Wheeler, lab manager at Bluewater Diagnostic Laboratory in Louisville. "And so the first people to get it — what we've seen — are the people that are at the most risks. So, we are looking at our elderly population and also people with weakened immune systems."
The FDA authorized the second booster dose Tuesday of either Pfizer or the Moderna vaccines. This second booster is for individuals 50 years of age and older, at least four months after the first booster shot.
The FDA also approved a second booster for the immunocompromised, which includes transplant recipients, cancer patients and people with chronic illnesses.
On Wednesday, people in Kentucky and Indiana started rolling up their sleeves and getting the shots.
"I wanted to get it as soon as possible," Lee Murphy said. "And I want to be covered, because I don't want to get sick."
Dr. Eric Yazel with the Clark County Health Department said there's no new process with this new booster.
"A lot of times once things are ago at the federal level, it takes a few days to get it to the state level," Yazel said. "... We're just opening up a new group that can come and get the vaccine. So, it doesn't require any big changes on our part, which is why we are able to respond pretty quickly."
Health officials said even if you didn't take the first booster, you can and should take it now. They also said it's OK to mix and match the vaccines.
"According to the current CDC and FDA guidance, mixing and matching mRNA vaccines is totally fine," Wheeler said. "So, if you were to get the Pfizer vaccine for your first two doses, you can get the Moderna. And the guidance also says if you got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you can also follow it up with an mRNA booster like Pfizer or Moderna."
