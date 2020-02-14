LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ten people, including seven children, escaped a fire caused by a candle at a house in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood.
Crews with the Louisville Division of Fire responded around 5:53 a.m. Friday to a reported structure fire at a home in the 1300 block of Earl Avenue, near Taylor Boulevard, and found smoke pouring out of the house.
Smoke detectors alerted the family living in the house to the fire, and everyone was able to safely exit the residence before firefighters arrived, officials said. It took 25 firefighters about 20 minutes to get the fire under control, and no one was hurt during the process.
Crews later determined the fire was caused by a candle in one of the house's bedrooms.
The Kentuckiana Red Cross is offering assistance to the displaced residents.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.