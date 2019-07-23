LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grand jury has indicted three people months after a 2-year-old boy was mauled to death by a dog.
According to court documents, Jack Charping Jr., Sharon Charping and Jennifer Geiling are all facing charges in connection with May 2019 death of 2-year-old Isaiah Geiling.
Jack and Sharon Charping are each facing one count of second-degree complicity to manslaughter, while Jennifer Geiling is charged with complicity to reckless homicide. The indictment does provide details into their involvement, stating only that the trio "caused the death of Isaiah Geiling."
The incident took place on Thursday, May 2. Police say they were sent to Grand Avenue, near South 38th Street, around 12 p.m. after someone reported that a child had been bitten by a dog.
When officers arrived, they found Isaiah and began performing CPR. The boy was rushed to Norton Children's Hospital, with LMPD shutting down streets in order to aid the transport.
Isaiah died as a result of his injuries.
Neighbors initially jumped into action in an attempt to help. Shelby Chadwell lived next door and said a woman ran up and started pounding on his door that morning. She was begging for help for the little boy in the house.
Chadwell and his cousin ran into the house and found the dog on top of Isaiah.
"It was a ferocious dog," Chadwell said. "And we had to get the dog out of the room. So my cousin used sticks and bashed them together and scared the dog away. And we put the dresser in the hallway to block the dog off and get out of there."
Chadwell had a difficult time retelling how it happened and said seeing the little boy was devastating.
"He was barely breathing on the floor, a lot of blood, face down," he said. "It was the worst. It's not something I want to relive."
LMPD Lt. Emily McKinley said homicide detectives are required to investigate all deaths. At the time, she said it is still not clear what might have triggered the dog, and she said it is still not clear how many times the dog bit the child.
McKinley said it was a difficult and upsetting scene for everyone involved, including the family, EMS workers, firefighters, neighbors and police.
"I know a lot of people are pretty shook up having to go through that and experience that, including our officers," she said shortly after the incident. "I know several of our officers performed CPR on the child."
A neighbor, who did not want to go on camera or provide a name, said that this was not the first time that dog had triggered safety concerns. The neighbor said the dog was aggressive and had jumped his fence before trying to get into other yards.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.