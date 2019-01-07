LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven people were transported to the hospital Monday afternoon after a crash on I-264.
The crashed, which involved a dump truck and an ambulance, injured two EMTs and a child, among others. The crash was reported shortly before 3 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-264 near Bells Lane, a MetroSafe supervisor said.
An EMS spokesman said an ambulance transporting a patient to Norton Audubon Hospital pulled over to the shoulder at about 2:30 p.m. While it was on the shoulder, that ambulance was rear-ended by a dump truck.
A semi truck and at least two other cars were involved.
Two EMTs were taken to University Hospital. One of them is in serious condition. The other is OK but will stay in the hospital overnight.
Five others were also taken to the hospital, including a minor, who was taken to Norton Children's Hospital.
I-264 is completely shut down at Bells Lane for hours is expected to remain so until late Monday night.
