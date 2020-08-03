LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People who have been waiting weeks -- and in some cases months -- to receive their unemployment finally began receiving in-person help in Louisville on Monday.
One woman who received in-person help said her problem only took two seconds to fix.
The line was steady all morning since the pop-up unemployment center opened at 9 a.m. People are seen only by appointment, but they stood in line to ensure they didn't miss their turn.
Louisville Metro Council President David James says it's been a long time coming.
"The system is just so overloaded right now, so having this opportunity at the U.A.W. with everybody working together has just been a blessing," he said.
Hundreds of thousands of Kentucky residents have fought to navigate the state's unemployment system since March. This week, about 4,500 people will get the help they need at the Local 863 Union Hall on Fern Valley Road.
Todd Dunn, the president of UAW Local 862, says for him, it's all about being a solution for people in need. He represents around 14,000 Ford workers in Louisville, and says they reached out to the state offering to help after watching their own members go weeks without money to pay bills and put food on the table.
"When you have 14,000 members working inside the plant, you have thousands upon thousands more friends and family that are working everywhere else in the community and they need help too," Dunn said.
People who have already come through the line say it was a quick and painless process after the state worker found the problem within the unemployment request.
"I made one mistake when I applied," said Lois Sinkhorn, who received unemployment help. "One mistake. One click of the button. My mistake, and it made me go all these weeks and it took him two seconds to redo that one click, and out the door I was."
All of this week's appointments are full, and it's unclear if or when the state will do this again.
