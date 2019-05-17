LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were pulled from a burning home near Wyandotte Park early Thursday.
That's according to a MetroSafe supervisor.
Officials at the scene told WDRB News that the victims were taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
Fire crews were called to the 1000 block of Beecher Street, which is north of Taylor Blvd. next to Wyandotte Park, around 8:30 a.m. The fire was under control by 9 a.m.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials believe it started in the back of the home.
