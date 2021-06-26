CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Fourth of July holiday weekend is a week away, and fireworks are already in short supply.
Turns out, some people are already buying up fireworks for next year.
"We knew something was going on about roughly four weeks ago when people just started flooding on days we weren't prepared," said Mike Kimzey, who manages the Pyro City in Clarksville.
Some customers heard of the firework shortage and came in early to shop for this year's Fourth of July and the next.
"They're like 'Well, I'm going to go ahead and pick up a bunch of stuff next year just in case, because I heard it might not be any better for a couple years,' and that is true,'" said Kimzey.
Kimzey says the entire supply chain, top to bottom, was wiped out last year with many popping off their own firework products since community-wide shows were cancelled.
"Last year on the fourth we closed early because we didn't have anything left and people were literally banging on the doors trying to get in because almost every store in the market was completely sold out," said Kimzey.
Now it's hit or miss on how quickly, or how much product, they get.
"We have struggled to get trucks in, then once they do hit America sometimes they get to you in a month, sometimes they get here in three or four months," said Kimzey.
Some customers used to putting on a big fireworks show for their families are trying to get ahead of it.
"We're shopping earlier just to make sure we get them. So we don't just have a small show, we like to have a good show," said Robert Humphrey, a customer at Pyro City.
But that means some suppliers will run out of product far earlier than normal.
"Smaller tents and smaller stores than us have already posted that they're not even...some of them aren't going to be open on the 3rd and 4th because they know they're going to run out beforehand," said Kimzey.
It's the most sought after, staple Fourth of July products like sparklers that are in the shortest supply.
"I probably don't have enough sparklers to make it to the fourth," said Kimzey.
Kimzey is hopeful to stay open as late as they did on Fourth of July last year, but wouldn't be surprised if they close earlier.
"The numbers are trending higher than last year and I don't have enough product to do higher than last year," said Kimzey. "So, hopefully we make it."
