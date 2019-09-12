LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were shot Thursday night in east Louisville.
LMPD Spokeswoman Alicia Smiley officers responded to the 3300 block of Hikes Lane, just south of Taylorsville Road to find that "some type of altercation" resulted in two men and one woman being shot.
All three victims were transported to University Hospital. Two of the victims, a man and woman in their early 30s, received non-life-threatening injuries, Smiley said. The other, a 16-year-old boy, is listed in critical condition. All are expected to survive, though, Smiley said.
LMPD detectives have no suspects in the case. Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
