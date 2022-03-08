LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gas prices across the U.S. have never been higher, and it's impacting those who drive for a living.
"It's concerning. I mean, it's not my main source of income, but for a lot of people it is," said Cameron Konz.
Konz has been driving with DoorDash since November. As gas prices tick up, his earnings go down.
“Depending on how many hours I'm doing, I mean, I'm walking away with almost $100, $120 a night about two, three weeks ago," he said. "Now it's going down like $75, $80 because, you know, a full tank for my car is $75.”
The national average is now at $4.17. So for Konz, and others in the same boat, the question becomes: is the job worth it?
“If it gets to be five or six dollars, I mean, I’m probably going to a bike, honestly, because it's just not worth wasting the gas on top of everything else," Konz said. "You're going to start losing oil, you're going to add mileage to your car.”
Some area economics professors believe those figures aren’t out of the question, and many agree gas prices will likely continue to increase as Russia continues its war in Ukraine.
“Five dollars to six dollars, is not out of the ordinary to expect. Already in some places in the U.S. it’s between six and seven dollars," said Alexei Izyumov, an associate professor of economics at the University of Louisville.
“My expectation is these prices are definitely going to go higher before they go down," said Bellarmine University Associate Professor of Economics Abby Hall. "But in terms of exactly where that peak is ... we just don’t know.”
Though Konz hasn’t met his peak yet, he suspects industries like his, and its customers, will start to feel the struggle soon.
“Not just DoorDash, but how companies are going at it right now and gas prices are going up ... they're gonna start losing people," he said. "More people they lose the more people are gonna be waiting longer for food.”
