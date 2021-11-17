LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Persistence paid off for a Hardin County man who has been playing the same Kentucky Lottery game every night.
In a release, the lottery says the Vine Grove resident hit it big playing the 5 Card Cash game, when he won $100,000 in the Nov. 14 drawing. He told lottery officials he plays the game every evening.
"I never expected to win. I was pleasantly surprised," he said.
The man wants to remain anonymous, but he said he couldn't believe his eyes. "I checked the numbers online that night. I had to check it three times. I even handed the ticket to my girlfriend to check."
He picked up his check at Kentucky Lottery headquarters earlier this week. So far, he doesn't have plans for spending the windfall, but he said it's "nice" to have a little extra money.
The West Point Marathon that sold the ticket will receive a $1,000 bonus.
