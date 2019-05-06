LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a car crashed into a utility pole in Louisville's California neighborhood early Monday.
Police were called to Dr. W J Hodge Street and Garland Avenue around 1:50 a.m. That's where LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell says a Lincoln Town car was headed eastbound on Garland, when it crashed into the pole, killing the driver and damaging the pole. No one else was involved in the crash.
The victim has not yet been identified.
The car has been towed from the scene, and LG&E crews are making repairs to the pole. Several residents in the neighborhood lost power after the crash, and officials say the intersection of Dr. W J Hodge and Garland will remain closed while crews complete repairs, which could take up to eight hours.
Here’s a closer look at the utility pole snapped in half. @lgeku is on scene to repair the pole. The car is being towed. Police have not given any information about the driver who died. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/sYm9eskooM— Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) May 6, 2019
The LMPD traffic unit is investigating.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.