LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say one person is dead after a crash that happened in west Louisville.
Louisville Metro Police say Second Division officers responded to a single vehicle crash in the 3800 block of Camp Ground Road on Saturday just after 2:30 a.m. The area is not far from Cane Run Road.
Authorities say an investigation shows that for some unknown reason a car with three people inside went off the road and crashed. One of the passengers died at the scene.
The driver of the car and a second passenger were taken to University Hospital. Their current conditions are unknown.
It's not known whether speed was a factor in the crash.
Police have shut down the road in both directions while the investigation continues.
