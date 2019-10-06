LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after one person died after a crash that happened Sunday morning in south Louisville.
A MetroSafe supervisor says officers responded to the 10000 block of Barricks Road.
A call was received just after 6 a.m.
Authorities say a second person was stabbed. There's no word on that victim's condition.
It's not known if police have made any arrests.
WDRB has a crew headed to the scene.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
